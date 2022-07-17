BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Republican Geno DiFabio is running for Mahoning County Commissioner.

Family and friends of DiFabio got together Sunday for a fundraiser at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters in Boardman.

They gave out around 250 meatball meals to the public, prepared by the DiFabio Family.

This is all part of his outreach campaign to connect with the community.

“It takes a lot but we’re seeing a lot of support and I’m grateful, it’s very gratifying,” DiFabio said.

The county commissioner vote will be in November. DiFabio is running against incumbent Carol Righetti.