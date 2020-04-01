Republic Services suspend recycling curbside service

The decision was made in order to keep employees safe from potential COVID-19 exposure

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Republic Services announced the suspension of curbside recycling in Mahoning County beginning April 6.

Drop-off recycling is still an option for residents. The Mahoning County Commissioners reached a deal with Republic Services to increase service at drop-off locations, but do warn that there is still limited capacity at these locations.

Republic Services asks those dropping off recyclables to keep the locations clean by not leaving items outside the containers. If sites are filled, they ask for residents to come at a later time.

They also ask that while visiting these sites, to be mindful of social distancing mandates.