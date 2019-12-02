Rep. Hagan meets with Youngstown mayor, pushes to delay closure of fire station

Plans to close the fire station were announced back in October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A meeting was underway at the Youngstown mayor’s office about possibly extending the life of Fire Station 7.

While Youngstown firefighters have essentially a two-week reprieve from moving out of the Fire Station 7, Mayor Tito Brown isn’t interested in keeping it open any longer.

State Representative Michelle Hagan, who lives in the area of the firehouse, met with Brown Monday morning to see what can be done to keep it open for another year while she gets funding to build a new station

Hagan said she’s been hearing an earful from her constituents

“Student housing is being built on the campus and we’re closing the station. The station sits next to a high school, we’re closing it. It’s near a hospital, it’s near a senior citizen center, so people are concerned. They want information. They want to understand what’s happening,” she said.

Brown said he came at the meeting from a completely different perspective, which does not involve saving the fire station.

Plans to close the fire station were announced back in October. Two weeks later, people gathered outside the station, rallying against the closure.