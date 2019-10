A picketer carries sign at one of the gates outside the closed General Motors automobile assembly plant, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Lordstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(WYTV) – Members of the United Auto Workers have agreed to a contract with General Motors, agreeing to end the strike.

Unionized GM workers are expected to receive an $11,000 bonus as part of the deal. Temporary workers will receive $4,500.

Of the UAW Local 1112 members in Lordstown, 412 voted against the deal and only 60 said “yes.”

The deal officially closes the GM Lordstown plant.