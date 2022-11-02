YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man arrested Tuesday had a stolen gun in a car that was reported stolen.

Aron Toole, 43, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police found a car Toole was driving about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Tyrell Avenue on the West Side.

When police went to talk Toole, he told officers he took the car from his girlfriend’s uncle a week ago, and that after he died, he did not give the car back, saying he did not think it was a problem, reports said.

His girlfriend, who was with Toole, told police she did not Toole had the car without permission, reports said.

Reports said when police searched the car before it was towed, they found a loaded .22-caliber pistol inside that was reported stolen in 2021 by Youngstown police. Toole told police he did not know the gun was in the car.

Police found a methamphetamine pipe in the car also and charged Toole with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toole is not allowed to have a gun because of a 1998 burglary conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, reports said.