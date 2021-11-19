Reports: Cigarette started fire that killed man in Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire that killed a man in Sebring earlier this year was started by a cigarette, a coroner’s report said.

The report from the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled the July 24 death of Lawrence Sweely, 74, as accidental. Sweely died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out about 10 p.m. at his 447 New York Ave. home.

The report said firefighters found Sweely in a first-floor bathroom.

The report said the fire was started by a cigarette that ignited a gas canister inside the home.

It took firefighters, who were delayed by a train getting to the scene, several hours to put the fire out.

