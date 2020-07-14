Report: Women hit man with Taser; driver tried hitting another man with car in Warren

Witnesses told police that the suspect put a baby on the sidewalk as she tried to run over the father of her child

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested two women in Warren after receiving reports that they hit a man with a Taser and then one of the suspects tried running over a man with a car.

Officers were sent to an address in the 2100 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE around 10 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses there told police that Ashante Kirksey came to pick her up her child from her child’s father. It was at that time they got into an argument at which time Ashante and Dariah Kirksey attacked another man and him with a Taser, according to a police report.

The father of the child told police that Ashante took the child and put the child on the sidewalk in a car seat while she got into a car and tried to run him over, driving over the sidewalk in the process.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle pulled up near a police cruiser while officers were on scene. The driver, Ashante Kirksey, got out of the vehicle, screaming and running toward the house, police said.

The passenger, Dariah Kirksey, also got out of the vehicle.

Police said while they were arresting Ashante, Dariah tried to pull her away. They said Dariah then got into the vehicle and they had to stop her from driving away.

The newborn baby was found in the backseat, according to the report.

Ashante is charged with child endangering and domestic violence while Dariah is charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.