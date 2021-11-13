Report: Woman’s arrival home stops burglary in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told Weathersfield Township police that she believes she thwarted a burglary attempt when she arrived home to find someone inside.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the Suburban Trailer Park on 12th Street.

According to a police report, the 25-year-old woman told police that she left her home around 7:30 p.m. and the lights were off and the door was locked. She said she returned about 8:20 p.m. to find the front door was open and the lights were on.

She told police that she left her kids in the car and went into the home yelling, “If anyone’s in here, I have a gun.” She said she then heard some rattling noises in the back of the trailer at which time she went to a neighbor’s home, and the neighbor called police.

While waiting for police, the woman and her son reported seeing a person wearing a black hooded sweatshirt peek out of a living room window. The hood was partially covering the person’s face, the report stated.

When police arrived, they didn’t find anyone inside, however, they found that the front door had been forced open and the back door of the trailer was also open.

The woman reported that a TV stand was damaged during the incident but she didn’t notice anything missing at the time the report was made.