WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was assaulted and taken to the hospital following an attack inside a Family Dollar store in Warren, according to a police report.

Officers were called about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to the store on West Market Street on reports of a robbery. When they arrived, the clerk told them that she was checking out a woman when a man walked in, punched the customer several times and took her wallet and cellphone.

The man left the store and got into a vehicle, and the woman got into a truck and went after him, the clerk said.

While police were searching for the victim and the suspect, the victim came back to the store to talk with police. She said that she had cleaned for the suspect and that he accused her of taking drugs from his home. She added that the suspect took her cellphone and $30 that she was holding in her hand.

The woman said she didn’t know how the man knew she was at the store and that she had stopped cleaning for him.

Police noted that the woman had a large knot on her shoulder that was bleeding. She was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The clerk was not able to provide officers on the scene surveillance video but said her manager could do it the next day.