Report: Windows, cars damaged at the Warren Public Library

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – According to a police report, Warren Police were called to the Warren Public Library in reference to vandalism to the building and other library property.

Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, police spoke with the director of the library, Jim Wilkins.

Wilkins told police that when he and his staff arrived to work, they noticed multiple windows of the library were shattered and two vehicles, owned by the library, were also damaged.

Wilkins said he did not know at the time when exactly the vandalism took place. The last time the staff had been at the library was around 5 p.m. when it closed.

The windows appeared to have been shattered from rocks.

There was a blood on one of the windows, and police took a sample for evidence.

There was a similar incident from about a month ago.