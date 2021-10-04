Report: Warren woman says man hit her with gun, took off in her car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren police are currently investigating a dispute that happened late Sunday night when a woman said she was threatened and hit with a gun.

Officers were called just after midnight to a house in the 100 block of Elm Road where a woman said she was assaulted earlier that evening.

The woman said she argued with a man she knows about an incident earlier that night at a house in Youngstown where she said she fell off of a porch and no one helped her up. She said after returning to the house on Elm Road, the couple began arguing about the incident the woman ordered the man out of the house, according to the police report.

Police reports said the woman went upstairs to get her gun to scare the man into leaving, but she said the man grabbed the gun, hit her in the face with it and took off in her car.

Police said the woman had blood on her lip, a bruise on her face and her cheek was swollen.

The gun, which the woman said the man threw on the floor, was recovered as evidence.