Report: Warren mom blames children for debris-ridden home, dad implicated, too

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers in Warren went inside a home Sunday where they found a house littered with debris and rotting food, according to a police report.

Officers were called about 5:09 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Risher Road on a child welfare check.

When officers arrived, they were met by a 13-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy and the children’s father, later identified as 50-year-old Gary Edward Dockery.

Dockery told police they would have to ask the children’s mother if they could go inside since it was her house.

The mother, later identified as 49-year-old Marilyn Click-Dockery, gave officers permission to enter the home.

Officers went inside the house where they found clothes and debris strewn about and items piled up 4-feet high from the door to the back of the house, the report stated.

Officers said the home smelled like animal feces and they found feces covering the floor of one of the rooms. They also found two dogs in cages stacked on top of each other, according to the police report.

At one point, Click-Dockery told one of her sons to throw away a rotting watermelon. As he picked it up, approximately 20 fruit flies came out of the watermelon. They also noted the sink was spilling over with dirty dishes, according to the police report.

Officers contacted Trumbull County Children Services and were told to turn the children over to family members who live nearby and they would address the situation the next day.

When questioned, Click-Dockery told police that she goes to bed at 8 p.m. because of her disability and that the father works midnight turn. She said during that time, the children fight and mess up the house, the report stated.

Officers said the mother refused to take any blame for the condition of the home, according to the police report.

Both parents were charged with child endangering and both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Monday. A pretrial is set for Nov. 2. Both parents cannot have contact with the children unless approved by Trumbull County Children Services, according to court documents.