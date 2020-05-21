Report: Warren driver hit teen on dirt bike, tried to run away

Police said the driver admitted to being under the influence of Xanax and Adderall

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 20-year-old Warren man is facing charges after police say he hit a 16-year-old on a dirt bike and tried to run away from the scene.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Parkman Road SW and Union Street SW.

According to a police report, the driver of a truck ran a stop sign and hit the 16-year-old boy, who was on a dirt bike, leaving him unconscious with serious injuries.

The report identified the driver of the truck as Steven Heckman. Police said after hitting the teen, he tried to run away but was stopped by bystanders on Swallow Street SW.

Police said Heckman appeared to be in a panic, and he admitted to being under the influence of Xanax and Adderall. A bag containing blue and white pills was found in his pocket, according to a police report.

The report indicates that Heckman admitted to taking the pills in an attempt to harm himself. He was taken to the hospital, where blood was drawn for tests.

Heckman is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, according to court records.

The report did not give an update on the teen’s condition, listing his injuries as “major.”