PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers home stadium will have a new name this season. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium for at least the next 15 years.

The team made the announcement on Monday afternoon. Acrisure is a fintech, insurance and wealth management company with ties to Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull.

“We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a press release Monday. “Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums.”

According to the release, the partnership between the Steelers and Acrisure will enable the franchise to continue to invest in stadium amenities and aesthetics. It will also include ‘community initiatives aimed at providing a deep connection for Acrisure in the Pittsburgh community’.

The Steelers’ stadium opened in 2001 and has been named Heinz Field for more than 20 years. It also serves as the home football stadium for the University of Pittsburgh.

The stadium is known for its two large ketchup bottles on top of the scoreboard.