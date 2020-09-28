Report: Suspects break into closed Warren park during police chase, run into woods

Officers and a K9 tried to track the suspects, but only found a black graphic T-shirt

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren officers are investigating after two suspects got away during a police chase that ended in a wooded area on Saturday.

Around 2:50 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Fifth Street SW for reports of males making threats with a handgun.

While searching the area, an officer said he found the suspected vehicle pulling out of the Shadi’s Food Mart parking lot on Sixth Street SW.

When the officer ordered the vehicle to stop, it made a U-turn back into the parking lot and sped off.

According to the report, the vehicle led police on a chase through several city streets, failing to stop at stop signs and at one point swerving into oncoming traffic at about 65 mph on Palmyra Road.

During the chase, police said the vehicle rammed open a gate at SouthWest Park and drove through.

The vehicle veered off the road into an open field. Police said two male suspects got out and ran into the woods.

Officers and a K9 tried to track the suspects, but they only found a black graphic T-shirt left in the high grass. The shirt was taken as evidence.