PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh is in need of quarterback depth after starter Kenny Pickett underwent ankle surgery on Monday.

McSorley is a former sixth-round selection by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

He has also spent time with the Cardinals, Patriots and Bears.

He appeared in six games in 2022, completing 54.2% of his passes for 412 yards with zero touchdowns and five interceptions.

For his career, McSorley has played in nine games, completing 48 of 93 passes for 502 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.