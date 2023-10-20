PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers‘ tight end Pat Freiermuth aggravated his hamstring in practice on Thursday.

According to the report, he is expected to miss Sunday’s road game against the Rams and will likely be out longer after undergoing an MRI.

Freiermuth, who returned to practice this week, has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in week six in a loss to the Texans.

This season, he has caught eight passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers and Rams will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.