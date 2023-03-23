PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – One of the starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense said on social media that he is leaving the team.

In a social media post on Instagram, safety Terrell Edmunds said that he is leaving the Steelers.

Edmunds thanked the Steelers organization in his latest post:

“PITTSBURGH THANK YOU 🙏🏾. Since a youngin I wanted to play in the NFL and for the last 5 years I was blessed to be apart of this organization..” Edmunds wrote. “You gave me the opportunity to continue to do what I love and I’m forever grateful for that! “To my teammates and coaches, some bonds and relationships can’t be faked and y’all know it’s love my way forever, forsure kno I’m rockin wit ya til the end .. to Steeler Nation it was crazy how every game felt like a home game and I’m thankful that y’all embraced the player that I am these last 5 years .. with all that being said the journey has come to an end, and appreciate all the love and support.” Terrell Edmunds on Instagram

Edmunds was selected by the Steelers as the 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He played college football at Virginia Tech.

In five seasons with the Steelers, Edmunds recorded 370 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions. He played in 79 games.

Edmunds next destination has not yet been reported.

Last week, the Steelers lost cornerback Cameron Sutton to the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Terrell’s brother, Tremaine Edmunds, recently signed a four-year deal worth $72 million with the Chicago Bears in free agency.