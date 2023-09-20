PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing running back Godwin Igwebuike off the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to the signing, Pittsburgh had just two running backs on the roster in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The 28-year old can also help on special teams as a returner.

Last season, Igwebuike played in five games for Seattle, totaling 308 return yards. He also carried the ball three times for four yards on the ground.

He previously spent time with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Jets, and Lions. In 28 career games in the NFL, he has amassed 122 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Igwebuike entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay in 2018.