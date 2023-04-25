YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is being held without bond on warrants from Pennsylvania after he was arrested early Monday for breaking into a West Side home and spitting and kicking police officers, sheriff’s deputies and hospital personnel, according to police.

Jamal Finley, 45, was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of expelling bodily substance on a police officer, a fifth-degree felony; assault on a police officer or medical services worker, a fourth-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $10,000 on the felonies but even if Finley can post that bond, he is being held for authorities in Butler County, Pa., where is wanted on drug charges.

Reports said officers were called about 12:10 a.m. Monday for a report of a man breaking into a home in the single-digit block of Milton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Finley sitting on a front porch on top of debris from a shattered window.

Witnesses said Finley kicked in the door, broke a window and threatened to kill the people inside the house. When police went to take him into custody, he struggled and once inside a cruiser, he began kicking the divider inside, reports said.

Finley was taken to the county jail but on the way there, he repeatedly threatened the female officer taking him there, her family and made several sexual slurs, reports said.

At the jail, Finely also threatened deputies and corrections officers, the report stated.

Finley was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined where he threatened hospital police and medical personnel, spit on a police officer, and kicked another police officer.

Court records show Finley has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 1.