EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio EPA last month released a report on the stream water quality around East Palestine. It showed the water of Leslie Run at Negley was better than that before the derailment. The status of Sulfur Run through East Palestine — closest to the derailment site — is also showing improvements.

The Leslie Run Negley site is 4 miles south of East Palestine, where in 1985, the water quality score was 33 out of 60, considered to be poor.

In 1999, it was 47 out of 60; in 2022, it was 54 out of 60 and last summer, it was 57 out of 60, cleaner than before the derailment.

Concerning both Leslie and Sulfur Runs, the report cited recent samplings indicating “the fish community has returned to pre-spill conditions” and showing “a decrease in levels of chemicals released by the train derailment.”

The report also addressed the oily sheen that was common after the derailment, stating while it is diminished, it can still be observed.

The sheen issue is still being investigated and the report indicated that additional clean-up may be needed. It wasn’t specific on what the clean-up would be, though.