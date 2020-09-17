Report shows 1 million Ohio households 1 emergency away from financial ruin pre-pandemic

(WYTV) – The Ohio United Way released a report showing the challenges of Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed Households. It’s more commonly called ALICE.

The report showed more than one million Ohio households were one emergency away from financial ruin, a 10-year high, before the pandemic, and we know what’s happened in the last six months.

The report identified communities with the highest number of hurting households and said seniors are struggling too.

“Some of the populations that do need extra help, we’re seeing, are senior citizens that are 65 and older and are living above the poverty level but they’re still struggling. Then families, especially here in Mahoning, families that have two adults and two children that need school or day care,” said Lita Wills, with the United Way.

The data helps the United Way by showing them who will be in need of help moving forward, such as workers who may have lost their job in the pandemic and may not get it back.