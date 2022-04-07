WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a report that shots were fired at a group walking home in Warren.

Around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the area of Van Wye Street and Niles Road SE for a report of shots fired.

Police were informed that three people were walking home when a suspect came out from behind a church at the corner of Niles Road and Van Wye Street and fired five shots at them. The suspect then took off running and jumped into a red Chevy S-10, driving off, according to a police report.

The truck then reportedly circled the block while the shooter looked for the victims.

Police searched the area but were unable to find a truck matching that description.