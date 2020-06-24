Report: Robbery suspect leads Liberty police on foot chase through township

Shields was charged with robbery, theft, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A robbery suspect is facing several charges after leading police on a foot chase in Liberty Township.

Levi Shields, 24, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Tuesday. He was charged with robbery, theft, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police were called to the Walmart on Goldie Road Tuesday afternoon about a suspect taking tools without paying for them and leaving in a white van.

When police found the van and pulled it over on the corner of Belmont Avenue and East Montrose Street, the passenger got out and ran behind KFC.

The suspect, later identified as Shields, led police on a chase through several yards and climbed over a fence, the report said.

Police said Shields then tried to get away on a bike on Parkwood Street but was cornered and fell off of it.

Shields was taken into custody. Police said they found a large folding knife in his pocket.

The driver, Nathan Knight, was cited for driving under suspension.