AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after police say he went inside a stranger’s home and appeared to have helped himself to food and clothes.

On Sunday, Austintown police officers responded to a call from a home owner stating that an unknown man was inside his house.

According to the police report, the homeowner left his home shortly before 5 p.m. to go out to eat. When he returned home around 7:30 p.m., he noticed that his refrigerator and cupboard doors were open. After he closed the doors, he noticed an unknown man standing in the back bedroom.

According to the police report, Alexander Solomon, 30, was standing in the room wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey and underwear. He stated to the homeowner that he was there with a cleaning service.

The homeowner stated he has lived at the location alone for two years and does not know Solomon, the report says.

When officers arrived, the owner said Solomon was still in the bedroom. He was given commands by police to come outside, which he did, the report stated.

Officers walked through the house and reported finding a pair of shoes by the bedroom that the homeowner said were not his, a TV and dresser were moved and an empty container of yogurt on top of the dresser that the homeowner said had been in the refrigerator before he left the house.

According to the report, the homeowner noticed that vehicle titles that he’d had spread out on the bed were now put together and inside a box underneath the bed. He told officers his grandfather’s sword was now standing in the room’s corner and the sheath placed in the bathroom.

The homeowner told officers there was also ice cream in the microwave that had been in the freezer when he’d left his home, the report says.

In the bedroom, there were three hats and two shirts that did not belong to the homeowner, according to the report. At the top of the stairs lay a pair of unfamiliar jeans.

The homeowner also noted that Solomon was wearing his shorts after officers arrived and he came out of the house.

As the officers and the homeowner completed the report, the homeowner noticed a blue push cart in the woods behind his garage that was not his. Inside the cart were two backpacks, a jean jacket and other personal belongings, the report says.

Within the backpacks and jacket pockets, officers reported finding the following:

4 syringes

2 ID cards not belonging to Solomon

2 debit cards, 1 not belonging to Solomon

1 plastic bag containing a white crystal power substance

The white powder tested positive for methamphetamine, the report said.

Officers arrested Solomon without incident and transported him to the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of burglary.

The homeowner told officers that he had not locked his doors prior to leaving the house, the report says.