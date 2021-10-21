Report: Officer at St. Elizabeth Boardman hits unruly patient with stun gun during struggle

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police say he caused a commotion at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, leading an officer to use a stun gun on him.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, an officer reported arriving at the emergency department to find a man yelling at medical staff. Several items, including a lamp and plastic divider, were on the ground, according to a Mercy Health police report.

The report states that the man who was yelling, Ronald Shaffer, Jr., 28, was upset that he couldn’t get his medical records from the emergency staff. Employees told police that Shaffer knocked the lamp, a computer keyboard and a hand sanitizer pump to the ground, breaking it.

The responding officer reported that when trying to arrest Shaffer, Shaffer picked up a support post, holding it as if he was going to swing it.

According to the report, the officer demanded that Shaffer drop the post and he did, but the officer reported that Shaffer then got into a boxing stance and began yelling that he wasn’t a real cop.

Shaffer then lunged toward the officer, and the officer hit him with a stun gun, causing Shaffer to fall to the ground, the report stated.

The officer again stunned Shaffer after reporting that he continued to struggle with him on the ground.

Shaffer was evaluated by the medical staff before being transferred to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Shaffer pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, and bond was set at $2,500. A pretrial was set for 4 p.m. October 28.