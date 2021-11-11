Report of machete-wielding cashier ends in Kinsman arrest

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation surrounding a man with a machete uncovered another possible crime.

Robert Robinson, 37, of Farmdale, is in the Trumbull County Jail charged with aggravated menacing and theft, stemming from an investigation that began Tuesday when a Main Street Convenience store customer called 911.

911 caller: “I was just at the gas station and the gas station attendant tried to hit me with two cans and chased me with a machete.”

The customer told dispatchers he was asking the clerk about vape products when the conversation “turned sour.” Store surveillance video shows the clerk, now identified as Robinson, making gestures towards the customer.

After the customer leaves, Robinson grabs his sword and heads towards the door, all while another customer was inside

“He admitted to our deputies that he did inf act chase our customer out of the store with a sword. When they asked him why he did this, he said he didn’t like the way the guy spoke to him,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

While deputies were looking into the sword-wielding cashier. They say they discovered other martial arts weapons, various seasonings, and $4,000 cash in Robinson’s backpack.

Investigators say Robinson admitted the money came from the store, but it was in his bag for a reason.

“He felt it would be safer there. Didn’t ultimately say he stole it, but we’re inclined to believe that’s what happened,” Monroe said.

Investigators believe Robinson was under the influence of drugs when he took out his sword at work.

He’s expected to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday in Eastern District Court.