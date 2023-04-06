WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said occupants of an apartment building that was damaged by gunfire said they did not call police because “it was not their business.”

Officers were called about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday to a building in the 400 block of Hall Street SW for a report of an apartment damaged by gunfire.

Reports said officers found 14 bullet holes in an empty apartment and when they got inside, they found the bullets went through four walls before being stopped by a brick wall at the back of the apartments.

The other two apartments next to the damaged one were occupied, but reports said the neighbors told officers they did not call police because they did not want to get involved.

Reports noted that two small children live in one of the apartments.

Neighbors also threw the shell casings away, reports said. Police looked for casings but could not find any.