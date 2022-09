WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a report that a naked man was trying to get kids into his vehicle in Warren.

Officers went to the area in the 200 block of Logan Ave SE just before 7 p.m. Monday.

According to a police report, the incident involved a 9-year-old boy.

The report gave few other details, and officers were unable to locate a naked man in the area but they took a report.