Report: Multiple vehicles’ tires damaged in West Hill area of Brookfield, Sharon

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Brookfield Township police are reporting that multiple vehicles had their tires punctured or flattened early Friday morning.

It happened between 1-2 a.m. in the West Hill area. The vehicles were on S. Stateline Road, Syme Street, Lucy Street, Nicholas Street and Columbia Street.

Additional vehicles were found damaged in the West Hill area of Sharon.

If anyone has video or would like to report their vehicle is damaged, they’re asked to call Brookfield Township police at 330-448-6960 during business hours (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or the dispatch center at 330-675-2730 after hours.