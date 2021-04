Over the past three years, there have only been six deaths each year but 2021 has already topped that

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In Columbiana County, 2021 is turning into a deadly year on the roads, according to the Morning Journal.

The newspaper is reporting seven crashes have killed eight people since January 1.

Six of those wrecks were on rural roads.

Over the past three years, there have only been six deaths each year.