NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who is facing counterfeiting charges in Hubbard Township is now facing new charges in Niles.

Joshua Vigorito, 36, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday on charges of theft and counterfeiting.

The charges stem from an incident last month in Niles.

According to a Niles police report, Vigorito went to the Shell gas station on Vienna Avenue, where he tried to use $22 in fake bills. An employee said the suspect was wearing a mask at the time and left after being told that the money was not real.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident was registered to Vigorito.

The counterfeit bills were sent to the Secret Service for further investigation, according to the report.

A warrant for Vigorito’s arrest was issued last week, and Vigorito appeared in court on Tuesday, where he entered no plea to the charges. Bond was set at $100,000.

Vigorito has another pending case in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on similar charges.

In September, Hubbard Township police arrested Vigorito on counterfeiting charges after reports that he tried to pass off fake bills at McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and Chester’s Fried Chicken at the Love’s Travel Stop.

Police reported recovering a total of $3,305 in counterfeit bills from Vigorito and a 17-year-old boy, who were stopped by officers in a vehicle near Truck World.

Vigorito was on probation at the time and had been recently released from prison.

According to court records, he was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison on May 24, 2021, on an abduction and attempted felonious assault conviction. He was ordered to serve three years on probation following his release from prison earlier last year.