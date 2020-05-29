Report: Man shot in foot while breaking up fight in Warren

The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the heal

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a man was shot in the foot during some sort of argument in Warren on Thursday afternoon.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of Hamilton St. SW for a report of a shooting inside a home. While on the way there, police got a call about a man with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Lener Ave. SW.

Police say a woman at the first address said a fight broke out between a group of women, leading a man to step in and try to break it up. Another man then pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the man who was trying to break up the fight, the woman told police.

According to a police report, the victim, 24-year-old Jamir Fudge, was hit in the foot, near his heal. He ran away, toward the house on Lener Avenue.

The suspect and others involved in the fight also left, according to the report.

The victim was taken to the hospital.