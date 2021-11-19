Report: Man pulls gun in Warren road rage incident

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that another man pulled a gun on him Thursday during a road rage incident in Warren.

According to the police report, the 56-year-old man said he had just picked up food around 5:09 p.m. from a restaurant on E. Market Street and was leaving when another driver became angry at his “driving decisions.”

The man said the two came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of Chestnut and E. Market streets when the other driver said he was going to “beat his ass.”

The man said that he “wouldn’t do anything,” and that’s when the other driver drew a gun and pointed it at the man, the report stated.

The man drove off but followed the suspect’s car while he called police and gave them the license plate number on the vehicle.

Officers told the man to stop following the driver and took over the situation from there.

According to the report, the license plate came back to an owner in Howland who has a CCW permit. Howland police were notified.