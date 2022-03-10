GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after neighbors reported seeing a man on a scooter steal a catalytic converter on Ohio Avenue.

Officers were called just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Ohio Avenue where two witnesses said they saw a man ride up to a house on a scooter, go in the backyard and cut a catalytic converter off of a Jeep parked there.

The owner of the Jeep returned a short time later and was able to provide police with a surveillance recording from a camera at her house.