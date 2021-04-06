Report: Man jumped, beaten with baseball bat in Warren

When police got there, they said the victim was lying on the ground and couldn't move

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after telling police he was beaten with a baseball bat in Warren on Monday.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Third Street SW after Warren City Sanitation workers reported a man running out in front of them, saying he had been jumped.

When police got there, they said the victim was lying on the ground and couldn’t move. The victim told officers he was walking home from a friend’s house when two or three men in dark clothes came up to him and started beating him.

The victim didn’t know who the suspects were or if anything was taken from him, the report said. Police said the victim was hard to understand because he was having trouble breathing.

First responders had to cut his clothes. The police report said he had swelling on both of his lower legs and complained about pain in his legs, back, head and arms.

The victim was taken to St. Joe’s for treatment.