Report: Man in drive-thru pulls knife on Warren store clerk

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at a Warren store over the weekend.

Police were called to Dawlah Market on Palmyra Road SW just after midnight on Sunday for a reported robbery.

The owner told police that a blue car pulled up to the drive-thru with two men inside. The report said they asked for phone chargers, candy, drinks and cigarettes.

When the store clerk handed them their items, police said one of the men in the vehicle pulled a knife on him before driving off without paying.

Police asked to see security cameras, the owner said they stopped working two days ago.