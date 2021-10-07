Report: Man in devil mask charged with arson in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man is facing an arson charge after police say he poured gasoline on a house and threatened to set it on fire.

According to a police report, officers were called about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a house in the 900 block of Water Street on reports of a distrubance.

When officers arrived, 37-year-old Marc Calhoun, Jr., came out of the house wearing a blue devil-like mask and was holding a red gas can, the report stated. Officers said he shouted, “I’m burning this mother***** to the ground.”

Officers said Calhoun began pouring liquid from the can on the front porch and inside the house. An officer saw through a window that Calhoun had lit a paper towel on fire, the report stated.

Calhoun blew out the paper towel when asked to do by police, came outside and handed the lighter to officers and began eating a sandwich.

Calhoun told police he set up a table outside with food on it so he could sit and watch the house burn down and have something to eat, the report stated.

Calhoun said he was upset because he had to quit his job at Shop ‘n Save because his girlfriend thought he was cheating on her and that pushed him over the edge, the report stated.

Police noted that there have been several episodes involving Calhoun and the woman. They also said Calhoun had been drinking.

Calhoun attempted to go back inside the house, but officers tried to stop him and in the struggle, an officer fell over the banister; however, his fall was stopped by other officers, the report stated.

Calhoun was eventually subdued and handcuffed and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

He was arraigned on an arson charged Thursday in Newton Falls Municipal Court. Bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.