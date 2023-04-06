NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man reported to police that after being out of town for six months on a job, he discovered thousands of dollars worth of items taken from his home.

The theft was reported Wednesday. The man said there was no sign of forced entry and that jewelry and electronics were taken, valued at over $7,000.

The man said he bought the house last year but has not replaced the locks or changed the garage door code. He said that home cameras stopped recording because the WiFi was turned off.

It’s a cautionary tale for new homeowners and renters. While there is no specific law in Ohio that requires landlords to change locks, renters should talk with their landlords about options and check the lease agreement.

While a deadbolt is an option, if allowed to be installed, it only works when you are home.

It’s recommended by Realtor.com that all new homeowners change the locks and security codes in their house and garage doors.

It’s also a good idea to let a trusted neighbor know when you are going to be gone for a long time and have someone keep track of anyone that comes and goes.