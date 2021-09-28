Report: Man charged after fight with gun at Boardman Walmart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect after a reported fight at the Walmart in Boardman involving a gun.

Police were called to the store just before 6 p.m. Friday for reports of a fight, and employees pointed to one of the men they said was involved in the incident and who they say had a gun in the store.

Officers tried stopping the man, identified in a police report as 21-year-old Jairice Shelton. They said Shelton took off running into the nearby Lowe’s, however.

Police said Shelton was found hiding between the shelves in the store, concealed under some products. He told police he was involved in a fight at Walmart and ran because he “got scared,” but he refused to answer further questions when asked about the gun, according to a police report.

The report states that officers did speak with the other man involved in the fight.

He told police that Shelton had been “talking s**t” about his friends that were killed, and when he saw him in the store, he confronted him.

He said Shelton then pulled a gun out of his waistband and threatened to kill him. He said he told Shelton to put the gun down and fight him, at which time Shelton put the gun in the shopping cart and the two began fighting, according to the report.

The man told police that at one point, a woman who was with Shelton picked up the gun and hit him over the head with it. Police said the man had a bump on his head, and an ambulance was called to the scene to check it out.

Officers were able to secure the gun that had been used during the incident, the report stated.

Shelton, who police say was also found with credit cards belonging to other people, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.