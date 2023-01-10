AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Girard was arrested by police after reports said that he called 911 after a dispute with racino employees and officers who arrived to handle the situation.

Officers were called to Hollywood Gaming around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said that Deandre Riley, 39, claimed that he put $5 in a VLT machine, won the game, and should have won $200.43

Employees at the casino said that the winnings were cashed out earlier in the morning, prior to Riley trying to use the machine. The employees also said that Riley’s $5 wasn’t accepted because the machine doesn’t take $5 bills.

Officers told Riley to leave 13 times, but reports said that he refused to listen. During this, Riley called 9-1-1, even though officers told him not to because it wasn’t an emergency.

Riley was found guilty after pleading no contest to a criminal trespass charge in court on Monday. He was fined $175. Reports said that Riley cannot return to the racino.