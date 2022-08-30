BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police say he broke into a woman’s home and held a family member at gunpoint.

Darrell Stokes, 51, is charged with one felony count of aggravated burglary, two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence charges and one count of criminal trespass after he reportedly broke into an apartment in the 4500 block of Simon Road last Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, Boardman police were dispatched after the victim reported that Stokes made threats to go to her mother’s work to shoot her after breaking into her apartment.

Police went to the apartment, where the front door appeared to be damaged. The victim said Stokes broke into the apartment and held her at gunpoint with a 9mm handgun, according to the police report. Her young daughter was sleeping in the back room at the time, according to a police report.

Stokes then reportedly demanded to know where the victim’s mother was and then took the keys to her car, the report states. He then left, saying he would shoot the woman at work, the victim told police.

The victim told police that Stokes’ behavior recently has become concerning. She showed police text messages that she said Stokes sent, saying he killed her mother.

Police later spoke with the woman who was the subject of the threats, and she also reported receiving threatening text messages from Stokes.

Stokes was booked into the jail on Monday on the charges. The vehicle he was accused of stealing was found undamaged and returned to the victim.