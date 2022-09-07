GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man has been charged with criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia and attempted theft after stealing scrap metal from a local towing company’s scrap container.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about a suspect with a pickup truck taking scrap metal from A&M Towing’s Girard scrap container, the report says.

According to the report, an employee at the towing company observed the suspect, Jason Norris, 47, attempting to leave the property with multiple items of scrap materials in the bed of his pickup truck. When the employee confronted him, Norris began throwing a few items back into scrap container.

Officers placed Norris in custody in reference to attempted theft and criminal trespass, the report states. Upon arrest search, officers found in Norris’ front pocket a money clip with his ex-wife’s drivers license “for safekeeping,” according to the report.

The report states that a search of Norris’ vehicle revealed the following items:

a cut plastic straw with residue, located in the glove box

a bundle of copper mess, located in the center console

a blue plastic bad with an unknown white powder reside

a mental push rod/pipe cleaner, located in the center console

a white plastic bag with an unknown powder reside, located in the center console

Norris is facing charges of criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia and attempted theft. He will have charges pending the results of the lab results of the unknown white powder.