WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Warren man on a warrant, also finding him with a gun, during an investigation of shots fired in the city.

Around 11:50 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 1000 block of Riverview St. NW on reports of shots being fired. A tipster reported seeing a man wearing a gray shirt fire a gun three times and then put the gun into the waistband of his pants.

Officers arrived to find two men standing by a blue Chevrolet Blazer in the driveway of a home, and a man matching a description of the suspect was walking from the back of the house toward the vehicle.

Police stopped the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Maurice Evans, as he was approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to a police report. An officer reported seeing a pistol on the back seat of the vehicle, so the officer detained Evans and the other men, the report stated.

Police said Evans and a man at the scene both admitted to owning guns that were in the vehicle, and officers observed the second gun on the floorboard in the back of the vehicle. A third gun was also found under the front passenger seat of the vehicle, which no one claimed to own, the report stated.

According to the report, Evans was found to be facing three felony charges of possession of drugs following a secret indictment in Trumbull County. He was arrested on the charge, as well as a charge of having weapons under disability.

While on the scene, officers found a bullet in the front yard of a nearby home. They also found a shell casing in a neighboring yard.

The bullet and the shell casings were collected as evidence, and police seized the three pistols from the vehicle.