BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said the driver of an SUV pulled over early Sunday who was arrested on gun charges also had a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit to be considered drunk.

Michael Rivers, 33, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A passenger, Shawndell Poindexter, 38, also of Youngstown, was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, because reports said she was intoxicated. Police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in her purse, reports said.

They are both expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Reports said Rivers was the driver of an SUV pulled over about 3:40 a.m. Sunday at South Avenue and McKay Court for speeding. Reports said the SUV also had expired plates and that Rivers smelled heavily of alcohol and appeared to be drunk.

A record check also found that he has a warrant from Franklin County for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, reports said.

Reports said Poindexter told police she had a gun in her purse and a concealed carry permit, but she also smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk. The inside of the SUV also smelled heavily of marijuana, reports said.

Police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun between the center console and the driver’s seat, reports said. Reports said Rivers told police he did not know the gun was there and the gun was not his.

Police took that gun and the gun in Poindexter’s purse and took Rivers to the police station, where he took a breath test to measure his BAC. Reports said he registered a .226.

In Ohio, a person is considered driving drunk if their BAC is .08.

Reports said Rivers is not allowed to have a gun because of a drug conviction last May in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.