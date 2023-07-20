BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police say a man beat a woman so severely that she couldn’t even sign a statement about what happened.

Officers were called about 8:23 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 5200 block of Southern Boulevard after a neighbor told police they could hear a woman being beaten.

When officers arrived, they were led to a closed bathroom door where the suspect and victim were.

Officers heard the victim say, “Help me,” and they kicked in the door, according to a police report. Inside they found 38-year-old Adalberto Morales and a woman. Officers noted that the bathroom was full of steam and that the woman had several injuries and was bleeding.

The woman told police that Morales came home from work and began talking to her while she was in the bathtub about their relationship, but when the woman told him she wanted him to take his belongings and leave, an argument ensued. The woman said Morales held her in the tub yelling at her and when she got out, he threw her on the floor and began punching her in the back and head. At one point, the woman said that Morales stuck his fingers down her throat and then wrapped his arm around her neck and choked her, the report stated.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of strangulation and domestic violence.

After the victim relayed her version of events to police and before the ambulance took her to Mercy Health Boardman, she tried to sign a victim’s statement but her hand was so injured she couldn’t sign the paper, according to the police report.

Online records do not yet list a court date for Morales.