Report: Man arrested after threatening to stab people with knife in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested in Warren Saturday after police said he threatened people with a knife.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Buckeye St. NW just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday for someone on the fourth floor of a building threatening people with a knife.

Police said Kendrick Smith, 43, walked out of the side door of the building as they arrived. Officers saw a large knife in a sheath in his front waistband, according to the report.

Officers searched Smith and found suspected meth.

Victims told police Smith was walking around the fourth floor with a knife in his hand and asked several people about the whereabouts of one of the victims. The victim appeared and asked Smith if he really wanted to stab her, and Smith responded that he would stab all four of them, according to a report.

Smith was arrested and is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on four counts of aggravated menacing and one count of criminal trespass without bond.