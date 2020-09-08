Report: Man accused of trying to solicit girl playing outside before entering Warren home uninvited

Reighard was taken into custody and was charged with burglary

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man accused of entering a Warren home uninvited and trying to solicit a girl was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on Sunday.

According to a Warren police report, officers were dispatched after a homeowner said a man tried to solicit his daughter, who was playing outside.

While heading to the scene, police said they found a man that matched the suspect’s description walking southbound on Nevada Avenue.

Officers made contact with the suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Reighard, and the caller and his family showed up.

The homeowner told police that the suspect came up to his daughter while she was playing outside of their Dickey Avenue home and asked if she wanted to make $20.

According to the report, the homeowner said Reighard then opened their unlocked front door and walked in, uninvited.

The homeowner said Reighard told him that he was thirsty and wanted something to drink.

After the homeowner told him to leave, he said Reighard grabbed a soft drink and started drinking it, the report said.

The report said Reighard told police that someone else had asked the little girl if she wanted to make $20.

The report does not list the girl’s age.

Reighard was taken into custody and was charged with burglary.

In 2016, Reighard was arrested at a Walgreens in Warren, where police said he and a woman overdosed while they had a toddler with them.