PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A man who shot at Perry Township Police during a chase last summer has now pleaded guilty.

According to the Salem News, Aaron Freet, 40, of Youngstown will be sentenced next month on numerous charges.

Police said that Freet fired shots at patrolman Jonathan Smith on July 1 during a pursuit in Columbiana County.

Police said that he was caught and arrested when his van crashed.

Freet faces up to 24 years in prison. At the time of sentencing, prosecutors are expected to ask for a 10-year prison sentence and charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest will be dismissed.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 18.