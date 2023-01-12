BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN)- A woman from Bessemer, Pennsylvania in Lawrence County was scammed out of thousands of dollars in gift cards, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Reports said that the incident was reported from January 1- January 10.

PSP said that the 60-year-old woman received a call from an unknown number saying that she had won a sweepstakes. Reports said that the caller told the victim that they needed gift cards for her to claim the prize.

PSP said that the victim provided the caller with gift cards for about one month, totaling $3,550.

Troopers said that no investigation leads have been determined at this time.